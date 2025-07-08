Free digital courses for Malaysians under Rakyat Digital initiative

PUTRAJAYA: The Rakyat Digital initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Digital and MyDIGITAL Corporation, is rolling out free online courses to strengthen digital literacy among Malaysians. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted this as a key step in Malaysia’s push to become a digitally advanced nation, aligning with economic growth and global competitiveness goals.

“Following the success of the AI untuk Rakyat programme, which saw over a million participants in six months, we are expanding with more free courses under Rakyat Digital,“ Gobind said. The initiative now includes CyberSAFE untuk Rakyat, Generative AI, Cloud untuk Rakyat, AI Fluency, and Blockchain untuk Rakyat.

New courses like Data untuk Rakyat and Quantum untuk Rakyat will soon be introduced to further enhance public digital knowledge. The initiative is a collaboration between the government and industry partners such as Cybersecurity Malaysia, Intel, iTrain, Microsoft, and Trainocate. These partners provide practical, interactive modules to improve national digital capabilities.

“This model merges public sector leadership with industry expertise, ensuring high-quality training is accessible to all at no cost,“ Gobind added. The initiative, launched in December, promotes accessibility, flexible learning, and a seamless experience. Malaysians can explore available courses at rakyatdigital.gov.my. - Bernama