BUKIT MERTAJAM: Beginning this year, all Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contributors need no longer pay for medical treatment at panel clinics for work-related accidents and occupational diseases, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He added that there are 1,400 Perkeso panel clinics nationwide, with 129 of them in Penang.

“You (contributors) can walk into any of the 1,400 Perkeso panel clinics in Malaysia and get free medical treatment... no need to pay anything.

“Previously, they had to pay about RM150 to RM200 for each treatment, then claim back from Perkeso. After a month, we will pay them back.

“But this year, you can walk into our clinic, show your identification card for them to check, if you are a Perkeso member, you don’t have to pay a single cent,” he said as he announced the initiative in his speech at the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) Chinese New Year celebration here yesterday.

Also present at the event were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, KESUMA secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof and Perkeso Board chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.

According to Sim, the move is to facilitate workers, especially the low-income earners, to get treatment at panel clinics.

Sim added that Perkeso recorded claims totalling RM8 million last year, involving 20,000 visits to the panel clinics.

On Tuesday (Feb 4), Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that 66,574 work-related accident cases were recorded nationwide throughout 2024, a decrease of 2.4 per cent compared to 68,220 cases in 2023.

Meanwhile, at today’s Chinese New Year celebration, Sim also handed over various Perkeso benefit claims to 10 recipients worth a total of RM145,972.86.

The benefits presented included the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), Employment Insurance System (SIP), Permanent Disability (HUK), Temporary Disability (HUS) and Survivors’ Pension.