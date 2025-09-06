Free mental health and cancer screenings at Kedah MADANI Rakyat Programme

BALING: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry booth attracted significant attention during the final day of the Kedah MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Baling District Council Sports Complex.

Visitors utilised the opportunity to undergo Mental Health Screening Tests using the Depression, Anxiety, Stress Scale alongside mammogram and cervical cancer screenings.

Wan Anas Fitri Mohd Nordin, a 39-year-old participant, emphasised the importance of early mental health assessments to prevent escalating problems.

“Stress is like a time bomb - if we keep it hidden until it explodes, it may be too late,” he told Bernama.

He added that his family explored various government agency stalls to gather information and services.

Norsahila Yaakob, 37, described the mental health test as particularly valuable given the connection between stress and incidents like abuse and bullying.

“Every individual needs to be aware of their level of mental stress so it can be managed properly,” she stated.

She appreciated the free mammogram and HPV DNA tests, noting that such services rarely reach smaller communities like Baling directly.

Mohd Hanapi Mohammad Hanipah, secretary of the ministry’s Management Services Division, highlighted the importance of providing accessible health services.

“Perhaps many people take their health for granted, whether it concerns mental stress or women’s health issues such as cancer,” he remarked. – Bernama