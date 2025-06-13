KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 300 MyTV decoders are being offered to visitors attending the three-day HAWANA Carnival 2025, which kicked off today at the concourse of Sunway Putra Mall here.

Visitors have the chance to win the decoders by participating in an interactive quiz at the MyTV booth, with 100 units given out daily to promote free digital television access without monthly fees.

MyTV event coordinator executive Muhammad Afiq Firdaus said this initiative is in line with the company’s commitment to expanding access to inclusive and affordable digital content for all segments of society.

He said that MyTV also introduced its new streaming application, ‘MyTV Mana-Mana’, which enables users to access free TV channels and premium paid content via smartphones, anytime and anywhere.

“Users only need to download the application to enjoy broadcasts such as RTM, Bernama and several international channels, including CNA from Singapore,” he told Bernama.

The carnival is part of the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration, themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”.

Meanwhile, at The News Straits Times Press (NSTP) booth, visitors can receive complimentary printed copies of Harian Metro, Berita Harian, and The New Straits Times, available throughout the three-day HAWANA Carnival.

NSTP senior business development executive Wan Fazly Hizam Wan Kadir said visitors can also enjoy a free one-year e-paper subscription by registering with their email address via the QR code provided - a package normally priced at RM258.

“This initiative is to encourage the reading of credible and high-quality news, especially among students and the academic community,” he said.

In addition, visitors were introduced to KLIK, NSTP’s digital archive platform featuring full-page newspaper copies dating back to 2004 in PDF format, along with a collection of historical photos from as early as 1845.

The highlight of the HAWANA 2025 celebration will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Over 1,000 media practitioners, representatives from local journalist associations and media from ASEAN member states have been invited, bringing together professional media groups and industry experts to exchange ideas and establish a strategic network of relationships.