Gretchen Walsh breaks 50m butterfly short course world record

GRETCHEN Walsh shattered her own short course world record in the 50m butterfly on Saturday with a victory in 23.72 seconds at the World Cup event.

Walsh broke the previous record of 23.94 seconds set at the short course world championships in Budapest last year.

She now owns the five fastest times ever in the event.

Shaine Casas clocked an American record of 1 minute 49.43 seconds to pip French superstar Leon Marchand for victory in the men’s 200m individual medley.

Casas, who trains with Marchand under coach Bob Bowman in Texas, led all the way and held off a furious final freestyle challenge from Marchand.

Marchand is the winner of four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and of both individual medleys at the long course world championships in Singapore this year.

Marchand, who owns the 200m medley short course world record of 1:48.88, touched in 1:49.73.

World record-holder Regan Smith of the United States came from behind to edge Aussie rival Kaylee McKeown in the 100m backstroke with a time of 54.92 seconds.

McKeown, who took Paris Olympics gold and the Singapore world title ahead of Smith, was second in 55.05.

Mollie O’Callaghan led all the way in winning the 200m freestyle in an Australian record of 1:50.77.

Lani Pallister made it an Australian one-two in 1:52.41. – AFP