Nigeria team plane makes emergency landing in Angola after crack

The aircraft transporting Nigeria’s national football team from South Africa to Uyo for their crucial World Cup qualifier was compelled to make an emergency landing in Angola on Saturday.

Nigeria’s team media representatives confirmed the incident occurred during the flight from Polokwane in South Africa to southern Nigeria.

The plane had completed a scheduled refuelling stop in Luanda, Angola’s capital, before continuing its journey toward Nigeria.

Twenty-five minutes into the flight from Luanda, the pilot had to return to the Angolan capital due to a serious windshield crack.

The Super Eagles’ representative stated that a heavy crack on the aircraft’s windshield disrupted what had begun as a smooth flight.

All players, team officials, and government delegates onboard safely exited the aircraft in Luanda.

The team members were awaiting replacement transport to continue their journey to Nigeria.

Nigeria faces Benin on Tuesday in a must-win final World Cup qualification match.

The Super Eagles need victory to secure their place in next year’s World Cup finals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. – AFP