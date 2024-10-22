KUALA LUMPUR: The people have the right to freedom of expression including to organise or participate in peaceful gatherings, as long as they adhere to stipulated regulations, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Citing the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736), he said, the organiser is required to notify the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) within five days before the date of the proposed assembly.

“It is the PDRM’s responsibility to take the necessary actions that are deemed necessary to ensure the gathering is conducted in an orderly manner.

“Based on this act (736) the application for a permit is the notification of the assembly,“ he said in response to a question by Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) about whether a permit from PDRM is required to organise assembly during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the notification of the assembly under Section 9(1) of Act 736 must meet the prescribed requirements, including completing the notification form on the details of the proposed assembly, the estimated number of participants and individuals appointed by the organiser to ensure the assembly runs in an orderly manner.

Shamsul Anuar said the police have the power under Section 15 of Act 736 to impose conditions and restrictions on a gathering to ensure public order and safety, as well as protect the rights and freedoms of others.

“The police will allow the assembly if all regulations are complied with, but violations occur, such as touching on sensitive issues,” he said.