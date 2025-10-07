Freedom Flotilla to enter Gaza red zone tomorrow amid high-risk mission

KUALA LUMPUR: The Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s humanitarian mission to Gaza is expected to enter the red zone at 5 am Malaysian time tomorrow.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said this brings the mission closer to a high-risk area.

He said the mission involves nine ships, including Conscience and Umm Saad, which are currently in the yellow zone.

The vessels are approximately 180 nautical miles from Gaza waters and moving at around four knots.

Conscience set sail at 9.30 am today before stopping for nearly 30 hours for training and to wait for smaller boats.

Malaysia’s head delegate aboard Conscience Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin noted Wednesday or Thursday nights will be critical before entering the red zone.

He said Israeli attacks typically take place at night during these periods.

Kamarul Zaman asked everyone to continue praying for their strength and safe landing in Gaza to serve the people there.

He also conveyed a message from mission participant Dr Fauziah Mohd Hasan urging international pressure on the Zionist regime.

Dr Fauziah said all society segments must pressure Israel and its allies to halt actions worsening the Palestinian plight.

She urged peaceful demonstrations showing solidarity until all volunteers are free from Israeli detention.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan said his office received a MyCARE briefing on mission progress.

He said Malaysians must be prepared regardless of what happens and unite across religious, racial and ideological lines.

Zulkifli described this as a global humanitarian issue with many international bodies declaring Gaza events as genocide.

He emphasized unity in humanity’s name to stop these atrocities while interacting with mission participants via video conference. – Bernama