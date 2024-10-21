Freeze on foreign worker employment quota to continue - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: The freeze on foreign worker employment quota applications will continue until a date to be announced later.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this is because the total number of foreign workers in the country as of Sept 15 is nearing the stipulated ceiling.

He said the total number of foreign workers in the country is guided by the stipulation set by the Economy Ministry under the 12th Malaysia Plan, which is 157 per cent of the total workforce in the country.

“The government will study and reconsider the ruling on opening the quota on foreign worker employment.

“As such, it is informed that the freeze on foreign worker employment quota applications is extended until a date to be announced later,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Workforce Recalibration Programme 2.0 registration period had ended on Dec 31, 2023 and the government has no plans to implement the programme again in the future.