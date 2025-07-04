FRIM leads firefly conservation efforts in Malaysia amid population decline

KUALA LUMPUR: The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) is spearheading critical research to conserve the country’s dwindling firefly population.

Under its Fauna Biodiversity Programme, scientists are addressing threats like habitat loss, pollution, and climate change to protect these bioluminescent insects.

Programme head Dr Nada Badruddin highlighted multiple environmental pressures endangering fireflies, including riverbank erosion, waste pollution, and artificial light disrupting mating signals.

“Climate change further risks their survival through floods, droughts, and temperature shifts,“ she said in a statement marking World Firefly Day.

Key research focuses on the Pteroptyx tener species in Sungai Selangor, where lab breeding studies revealed the larval stage as the longest in their lifecycle.

Findings emphasized the importance of natural riverbank vegetation beyond just berembang trees (Sonneratia caseolaris).

Snail availability as larval food and suitable egg-laying sites were also identified as critical habitat needs.

Long-term monitoring from 2006 to 2023 showed a 22.7% population decline by 2021, though recent recovery signs were noted. Nada credited improved river management and a Protection Zone gazetted by Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) for this positive trend.

A replanting project in Tanjung Beluntas near Kampung Kuantan also saw gradual firefly resurgence.

These efforts informed the *Sungai Selangor Firefly Conservation Action Plan 2022–2030*, now integrated into LUAS’s basin management strategy.

The plan promotes controlled development, eco-tourism, community involvement, and sustainable funding.

“Science-based collaboration proves firefly conservation is achievable,“ Nada affirmed, underscoring stakeholder engagement as vital for lasting impact. - Bernama