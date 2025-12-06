FRIM upgrade to boost ecotourism for Visit Malaysia Year 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The infrastructure upgrade at the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, including the reconstruction of a 12-metre suspension bridge, is expected to enhance its ecotourism appeal ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

FRIM director-general Datuk Dr Ismail Parlan said the project includes reconstructing the bridge using durable hardwood and support cables with safety ‘u-clip’ netting, as well as installing an informational map panel in the Borneo Plot near the Sungai Kroh picnic area.

He said the initiative was carried out in collaboration with the government and corporate partners, including Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, which contributed RM96,000 through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to enhance FRIM’s ecotourism facilities.

“This effort extends beyond just infrastructure enhancement. It demonstrates a strong corporate commitment to long-term environmental and biodiversity conservation,” he told reporters after visiting the site today.

Present were Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad Corporate Finance head Joyce Vasudevan and Corporate Development vice president Lily Ling.

Ismail said the Borneo Plot is one of FRIM’s unique attractions, featuring forest species native to Borneo, which is renowned for its tropical biodiversity, including kapur baji (Dryobalanops lanceolata) and engkabang (Rubroshorea macrophylla).

Established as a research site, the Borneo Plot also serves as an outdoor learning space for students and visitors, as well as a conservation area for endangered species.

He said FRIM has evolved from being a research and innovation centre into a hub for nature-based tourism and environmental education, drawing both local and international visitors.

As such, he said that FRIM will work closely with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to make early preparations for VMY2026.

“Last year, we recorded 157,699 visitors. This year, we are targeting 200,000 -- not only to enjoy the natural surroundings but also to raise public awareness about the importance of forests and biodiversity,” he said.

FRIM, declared a National Heritage site in 2015, is currently in the final stage of nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.