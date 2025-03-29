KUALA LUMPUR: For nearly three decades, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) has been at the forefront of search and rescue (SAR) operations and humanitarian aid efforts, not only within the country but also globally.

Established on Aug 1, 1995, SMART was formed in response to the tragic collapse of the Highland Towers condominium in December 1993. The disaster highlighted the urgent need for a highly trained and well-equipped rescue team to handle large-scale emergencies in Malaysia.

Operating under the National Security Council, SMART was initially composed of personnel from three key agencies: the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Since 2015, SMART has been placed under the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA). As of this year, the elite team consists of 138 personnel from these three organisations.

SMART has since evolved into a world-class elite force, achieving the prestigious status of a Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) under the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in 2016.

SMART holds the distinction of being the only ASEAN team, the second in Asia after Japan, and the 46th in the world to receive this recognition, allowing it to conduct independent SAR operations.

Since its inception, SMART has participated in numerous international rescue missions, including earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye (1999 and 2023), Gujarat, India (2001), Pakistan (2005), Padang, Indonesia (2009) and Nepal (2015).

The team also played a crucial role in responding to the 2004 tsunami in Aceh and provided aid during Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013. In 2014, SMART was deployed to Ukraine following the MH17 aircraft tragedy.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that SMART has been mobilised to join in the SAR operation in the areas worst hit by the earthquake in Myanmar.

To join this elite unit, candidates must undergo a stringent selection process, starting with an intensive seven-day initial screening, followed by a specialised SMART training course.

The initial selection phase requires candidates to have at least five years of service, be confirmed in their positions and be under 35 years of age.

Applicants must pass various physical and psychological endurance tests, including a 2.4 km and 7 km run, a 300-metre freestyle swim, a high-altitude phobia test on a 10-metre platform, a 10-minute water float test and an assessment for phobias related to blood and cadavers.

Other tests include evaluations for claustrophobia, circuit fitness, injury evacuation, knowledge assessments and a final interview.

In the second phase, selected personnel must undergo extensive training in various rescue techniques. Only those who successfully complete both phases earn a place in SMART.

Through its MyTeam Relief approach, SMART operates alongside other specialised units such as medical teams, sniffer dogs and the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Team, ensuring effective disaster response.

To maintain peak readiness, SMART personnel regularly undergo training in developed nations such as Japan and the United States, gaining valuable insights into disaster management. They also participate in specialised courses within Malaysia.