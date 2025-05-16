FRU crash: A scene we’ll never forget, say firefighters

TELUK INTAN: Firefighters who were among the first responders to the horrific crash on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel on May 13, recalled the chaos and desperate cries for help from victims trapped in the wreckage.

“Cries for help were coming from every direction. We were stunned and didn’t know who to help first,” said senior fire officer II Muhammad Fazli Shahril Che Ad.

Stationed at the Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Muhammad Fazli said the initial sense of shock quickly gave way to duty when he saw three critically injured victims pinned at the front of the FRU truck.

“Our immediate priority was to rescue them and ensure they received urgent treatment from medical personnel.

“There was blood everywhere. The cries of our FRU brothers and the chaos around us tested our strength and resolve. It’s something that will stay with us forever,” he said.

As the operation commander, Muhammad Fazli knew he had to stay composed.

“Alhamdulillah, we managed to get all three out using various techniques and handed them over to the medical team,” he told Bernama.

The crash, which occurred at around 8.54 am, involved an FRU truck carrying 18 personnel and a gravel-laden lorry. Five FRU members sustained serious injuries while four others suffered minor injuries.

The unit was returning to Ipoh after completing duties under Op Chariot at Menara Condong, Teluk Intan.

Muhammad Fazli said a team of 12 firefighters from Teluk Intan BBP completed the rescue operation in about 28 minutes.

“We arrived at 9.12 am and concluded the operation by 9.40 am after extricating all victims and handing them over to medical personnel.

“But the regret remains — we couldn’t save the nine heroes who died that day. Eight were confirmed dead at the scene, and one more died at Teluk Intan Hospital,” he said.

For his colleague, Mohd Khusni Saidin, 47, the tragedy was the most devastating incident in his 18-year firefighting career.

“I’ve witnessed many accidents, but never one this tragic — especially involving so many uniformed personnel,” he said.

A Teluk Intan native, Mohd Khusni was deeply affected by the pleas of one of the victims trapped in the front cabin.

“My team and I rushed to them. It was heartbreaking — they were covered in blood, crying out to be saved. I’ll never forget it.

“I also saw victims lying motionless on the road, and some were being carried out from the back of the truck by FRU personnel who were already on-site,” he said.

Despite the emotional toll, Mohd Khusni said the rescue was carried out swiftly and effectively, thanks to the cooperation of the police who quickly secured the scene and redirected traffic.

“Their fast response helped us focus entirely on saving lives. This tragedy will remain etched in our hearts forever,” he added.