SHAH ALAM: Six entrepreneurs under the guidance of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) have made history as their products officially break into the Japanese market through its Export Acceleration Programme (EAP).

In collaboration with SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp), the products will be showcased at Expo 2025 Osaka and sold in major Japanese retail chains such as Don Quijote, as well as through hotels, restaurants and catering channels.

PKNS Group chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the achievement marks a collective milestone by the corporation, SME Corp and local entrepreneurs in advancing the export agenda of Bumiputera products to premium markets like Japan.

“Today’s success is the culmination of an export journey that began in 2024, made possible through a strategic partnership between PKNS and SME Corp under the EAP framework.

“This programme is specifically designed to provide intensive support to 30 high-potential entrepreneurs identified through the Market Acceleration for Export & Retail Product initiative,” he said during the EAP 2025 entrepreneur product flag-off ceremony at Galeria SA Sentral today.

Mahmud said the entrepreneurs received comprehensive guidance covering certification, product enhancement and tailored marketing strategies to enter the Japanese market, known for its stringent standards and discerning consumers.

Out of 30 shortlisted companies, six successfully passed a series of evaluations and met all requirements, earning them access to retail chains, specialty stores and other commercial platforms across Japan.

“The selection of these six EAP entrepreneurs is not a reflection of lower quality among the other participants. Instead, some products require further refinement to meet compliance standards or better align with market demands,” he said.

Mahmud added that all six entrepreneurs are currently in Japan for Expo 2025 Osaka, which runs from May 14 to October 13.

Earlier, Mahmud officiated the symbolic flag-off ceremony for the EAP 2025 product export, which was also attended by SME Corp chief executive officer Rizal Nainy.

The selected companies are Nims Adeliciousz Sdn Bhd, Nourish Nova Sdn Bhd, TFN Brownies Sdn Bhd, The Skinny Bakers Sdn Bhd, MFaez Food Sdn Bhd and Aducktive Sdn Bhd.