Hakim Danish claims Race 2 victory

HAKIM DANISH finished the qualifying session in 7th position but started Race 1 from 6th on the grid following a penalty imposed on Kristian Danial, who was initially set to start 5th but was relegated to 20th.

The race began at 4.10pm local time in fair weather conditions, with track temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius. As soon as the lights went out, Danish surged forward and maintained his position in 6th place. He delivered a consistent and aggressive ride, working hard to place himself among the front group.

On the sixth lap, Danish recorded the fastest lap of the race with a time of 2:01.456, which was 0.856 seconds quicker than the leader at the time, Veda Pratama of Indonesia. This impressive pace allowed him to overtake several riders and move up into third place.

The race reached a thrilling climax as it entered the final lap. Danish managed to overtake Brian Uriarte and David Gonzalez, who had been dominating the top two positions. Heading into the main straight before the final corner, five riders including Danish were locked in a tight side-by-side battle towards the finish line. Danish crossed the line in second place, just 0.007 seconds behind Uriarte.

Race 2

Starting from 7th on the grid, Danish wasted no time in climbing up to 3rd place even before the first lap was completed. This race proved to be far more challenging than Race 1, as nine riders formed an aggressive lead group fiercely battling for the top spot. Overtakes happened constantly, with no rider holding a fixed position. Danish was also seen battling intensely with other riders in the front group.

By lap 10, Danish managed to lead the race up until lap 12, but a small mistake at the penultimate corner saw him overtaken and drop to 7th place.

Despite this setback, Danish did not give up. Staying focused on his goal to win, he pushed hard to chase down the front group. With two laps remaining, Danish became more aggressive and consistent. By the start of the final lap, he was already up to 4th position and continued applying pressure.

Tension peaked as Danish moved into 3rd place approaching turn 12. There, he executed a bold move, overtaking two riders at once to lead the race into the final five corners. The fight for first place was not yet over. Danish was passed by David Gonzalez at the penultimate turn, but he quickly retaliated with a dramatic overtake at the final corner, sealing victory in style.

“In Race 2, I managed to win the race and I am very happy with this result. In this race, the tyre grip was slightly reduced, so I had to manage it carefully while staying patient and remaining within the leading group. On the second to last lap, I made a small mistake by forgetting to downshift one more gear at the final corner, which caused me to be overtaken by other riders and drop to 7th place. However, I quickly pushed myself to catch up and stayed focused until I was back in the leading group”, he said.

“The last corner was quite tight and close, but I was able to get on the throttle earlier and managed to finish the race in first place. I am really looking forward to the race at Mugello, Italy,” he added.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all my sponsors who have continuously supported me.”

The next round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup will take place on 21 and 22 June 2025 at Mugello, Italy.