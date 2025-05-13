FRU officers screamed for help after fatal crash – Witnesses

TELUK INTAN: A loud bang and scenes of chaos erupted along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam here this morning after a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck collided with a lorry carrying sand.

The crash occurred around 8.50 am, as the FRU convoy reportedly returned to Ipoh after completing duty during Wesak Day celebrations in Teluk Intan.

Airul Amri Abd Hamid, 31, a food stall vendor working nearby, said he heard a deafening crash and rushed to the scene.

“I didn’t see the collision, but the impact was unmistakable. When I arrived, it was chaos,” he told reporters, adding that the FRU vehicles had been travelling in formation when the rear truck was hit.

“FRU personnel jumped out of their vehicles, shouting and calling for help. Some were in shock, trying to rescue their colleagues and giving emergency first aid.

“I saw victims being moved to the roadside. Some were still breathing, others were seriously injured. One driver was trapped in the cab alongside his attendant,” he said.

Noor Ain Asyiqin Abdul Khalel, 38, a food stall assistant, said a white van had emerged from a junction just before the crash. The lorry swerved to avoid it, colliding head-on with the FRU vehicle, which overturned on impact.

“I’ve been selling food here for six months and there have been three accidents. However, this was the worst because there were fatalities,” she said.

She recalled seeing FRU personnel sprinting from a nearby vehicle, some shouting Allahu Akbar as they rushed to the wreckage. Their voices were filled with panic and some broke down in tears upon reaching their injured colleagues.

The crash claimed the lives of nine FRU personnel from Unit 5 in Ipoh, with two others injured. Eight died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries at Teluk Intan Hospital. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.