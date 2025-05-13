KUALA LUMPUR: The crash which claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, early this morning, has deeply shocked the nation.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the families of the victims, including messages from Cabinet ministers, who not only expressed their sorrow, but also prayed for the families to remain strong in the face of this tragedy.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming described the accident as a deeply heartbreaking tragedy, and extended his condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

“Their passing is a great loss to the security forces and the nation. Their service and sacrifice will always be remembered. May their souls be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said, in a Facebook post.

Nga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Teluk Intan, said that he had instructed his political secretary, Steven Chaw, to visit the affected families and explore ways to provide immediate assistance.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, meanwhile, described the passing of the security personnel as a great loss to the nation, as they were fulfilling their duty to ensure the peace and well-being of the people.

“They died while carrying out their duty, serving the country and ensuring the peace of us all,” he said, extending his condolences to the families of the victims and praying that they be granted strength and resilience in facing this ordeal.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy involving national heroes, calling it a heavy burden to bear.

“May the families of the victims be granted strength, resilience in facing these moments of grief. This sorrow is shared by all. The sacrifices of these FRU members will always be remembered as a symbol of invaluable courage and fighting spirit,” he said in a Facebook post.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail prayed that Allah SWT forgive all their sins and have mercy on their souls, placing them among the righteous and rewarding them for their services and contributions to the country.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also prayed that the souls of the victims be blessed, and that the families they left behind be granted strength and resilience to face this test.

The 8.50 am accident involved a truck carrying 15 FRU members from Unit 5 Ipoh. At the time of the incident, the truck was on its way back to Ipoh after an assignment in Teluk Intan, when it collided with a lorry carrying gravel stones.