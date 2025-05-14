IPOH: Eight more victims of the crash that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel at Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan yesterday are being treated at two hospitals.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said five are in the respective hospitals’ Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“For the victims at Teluk Intan Hospital, four remain in the ICU while three others have been transferred to the general wards.

“One of the victims taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) is also being treated in the ICU, while another has been discharged and allowed to return home. We pray that all the victims will recover fully,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after paying his last respects to one of the victims killed in the crash, the late Sergeant S. Perumal, 44, at Bandar Baru Lahat Mines here today.

His remains will be cremated at the Buntong Crematorium this afternoon.

The final honours for the nine victims were completed at 3.46 am following the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ceremonial protocols at the FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam here.