FRU truck crash: Sgt S Perumal laid to rest

IPOH: The remains of Sgt S. Perumal, 44, one of the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who perished in the fatal crash along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan yesterday, were laid to rest at the Buntong Crematorium here at 5.45 pm today.

Earlier, family members, relatives, and friends gathered at the late Perumal’s residence in Bandar Lahat Mines, Lahat, to pay their final respects from 9 am, with religious rites commencing at 2.30 pm.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the crematorium grounds as over 100 mourners struggled to contain their grief upon the arrival of the late officer’s remains at around 5 pm.

The cremation was carried out with full honours according to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) protocol, including a ceremonial guard of honour, before the family performed the final religious rites.

Among those present to pay their last respects was ASP S. Sivakumar of FRU Unit 5 (Water Cannon), Sungai Senam, who formally presented the police ensign to the deceased’s father, K. Sugunanathan, 68.

The remains of Perumal and the eight other victims were earlier released in stages from the Forensic Department of Teluk Intan Hospital late last night after post-mortem.

The remains of all Muslim FRU personnel were first brought to Surau Ar-Rahman at the Hilir Perak District police headquarters for funeral prayers, before being transported to FRU Unit 5 in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, for a second prayer service at Surau Ar-Mustaqim.

They were then accorded final respects with full PDRM honours at the unit’s headquarters, before being taken to their respective family homes and burial sites as requested by the next of kin.

The tragic accident, which occurred at approximately 8.50 am yesterday, claimed the lives of nine FRU members when the vehicle carrying 18 personnel collided with a lorry transporting gravel.

Eight were pronounced dead at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.