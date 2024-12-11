Fuel station operator fined RM27,000 for sale of diesel into modified fuel tank of a lorry

IPOH: A fuel station operator in Kampar has been fined RM27,000, in default eight months in jail, by the Sessions Court here, yesterday for allowing the sale of diesel into a modified fuel tank of a lorry.

Director of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Perak, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the Sessions Court judge Azizah Ahmad meted out the sentence on Haslina Khairulzaman, 54, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said Haslina was charged with committing the offence at 11.15 pm on Nov 14, 2023, at about 11.15 pm at a Petronas petrol station in Kampar.

“The case was filed based on an inspection carried out by enforcement officers from the KPDN office in Ipoh which found the premises failed to comply with the controller’s instructions by selling 4,996 litres of diesel oil to a lorry with a modified fuel tank,“ he said in a statement today.

In doing so, he said, Haslina had breached Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

According to Kamalludin, the prosecution was carried out by KPDN Prosecuting Officer Muhammad Ridzuan Abd Rahim.