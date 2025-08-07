Full fire certificate enforcement for designated premises starts 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: Full enforcement of the Fire Certificate (FC) requirement for designated premises will begin in early 2026. Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director-general Datuk Ahmad Izram Othman confirmed the timeline today.

Non-compliant premises risk fines up to RM50,000 or imprisonment after enforcement starts. Ahmad Izram warned that penalties include a five-year jail term for violations.

He spoke at the Johor-level Fire Safety Organisation (OKK) Seminar, attended by Johor JBPM director Siti Rohani Nadir and local government chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

The policy targets nine categories of premises, including hospitals, hotels, and factories, to improve fire safety nationwide.

So far, 9,321 premises across Malaysia require the FC, with 5,881 already certified. Johor leads with 2,288 designated premises needing the annually renewed certificate.

Ahmad Izram attributed Johor’s high numbers to rapid development and stricter post-construction registration rules.

2025 will focus on educating owners through seminars and training ahead of enforcement. JBPM also mandates self-regulation via Fire Safety Organisations (OKKs) at each premises.

Each OKK must include one Fire Safety Manager and three Officers, with training starting late this year. Premises without OKKs will be denied FC approval. - Bernama