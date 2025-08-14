Full probe into Rafizi’s son assault case, public urged to avoid speculation

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that police are conducting a full investigation into the assault involving former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

He emphasised that all possibilities are being examined and urged the public to refrain from speculation until official details are released.

“I believe the police will investigate to confirm what really happened, and it’s too early for me to comment,” Fahmi said.

He added that Rafizi, known for his resilience, would not be intimidated by such incidents given his past legal battles.

Fahmi made these remarks after officiating the Kampung Kerinchi landmark at the KL Gateway intersection.

When asked if the Putrajaya mall incident was politically motivated, he deferred to the ongoing police probe.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has briefed the PKR leadership and Cabinet on enhanced security measures for Rafizi’s family.

Fahmi confirmed receiving an update on the victim’s condition but awaited further details.

He strongly condemned the attack and called for swift arrests and prosecution of those responsible.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the incident occurred around 2 pm in a pick-up/drop-off zone while the victim was with his mother and driver. - Bernama