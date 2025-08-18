Call for digital mental health support

THE recent incident at a secondary school in Kajang, Selangor involving a 14-year-old student who pleaded guilty to punching his teacher, sparks national concern over student behaviour and the emotional well-being of students, parents and educators.

While the legal proceedings continue, this case presents a deeper opportunity to reflect on the underlying issues contributing to such an outburst and, more importantly, how Malaysia’s growing network of online mental health support can help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Rather than viewing this solely as a disciplinary issue, it may be more constructive to recognise it as a potential sign of deeper emotional and behavioural struggles that may be affecting the student in particular, and perhaps many others, in silence.

Adolescents often struggle with emotional regulation, identity formation and resolution mechanisms. When these challenges are compounded by academic stress or mental health concerns, the result can be explosive.

Malaysia has made significant strides in providing accessible mental health services, especially through online platforms.

In today’s hyper-connected world, where smartphones dominate daily life, online mental health resources offer a vital lifeline for students, teachers and parents to manage stress, improve communication, foster emotional resilience and provide support for those in need.

These platforms provide coping strategies, stress management tools and direct connections to mental health professionals, often at low or no cost.

Here are some key platforms and services available:

Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA)

MMHA offers psychological support services, mental health education and training, caregiver and peer support. Their website also provides online screening tools, such as youth test, parent test, anxiety test, depression test, postpartum test and others, where the public can take a screenshot of their mental health.

Contact: +603-27806803 / +6017-6133039

Website: www.mmha.org.my

Talian Kasih 15999

This 24-hour nationwide helpline provides emotional support and counselling services. It is especially useful for urgent situations where immediate help is needed. Students or parents can call or contact via WhatsApp the helpline to speak with counsellors.

Phone: 15999

WhatsApp: +6019-2615999

Website: www.kpwkm.gov.my

The Befrienders Malaysia

The Befrienders offer emotional support and suicide prevention services across multiple regions in Malaysia. Their helplines are staffed by trained volunteers who provide non-judgemental listening and guidance.

Klang Valley: +603-76272929 (24 hours)

Website: www.befrienders.org.my

The Help Talk

An online counselling platform where licensed and registered mental health professionals provide therapy services to clients in a convenient, affordable and confidential manner. Clients can consult on issues such as stress, depression, anxiety, relationship, family conflicts, loneliness, low self-esteem, trauma, anger, grief and others.

Website: www.thehelptalk.com

PlusVibes

PlusVibes is a mental health mobile application designed to provide accessible and confidential support for emotional well-being. This app offers a range of features aimed at assisting individuals in managing stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

Website: www.plusvibes.com

Regular use of these digital services can foster trust and continuity, which are essential for long-term emotional well-being.

For teachers, online tools offer guidance in managing classroom stress and understanding adolescent behaviour.

Parents, who may silently struggle with communication or behavioural challenges at home, can benefit from online counselling that can strengthen parenting skills and family dynamics.

However, availability alone is not enough. Continuous advocacy is crucial to raise awareness and normalise the use of online mental health resources.

By integrating mental health support into the digital habits of everyday life, Malaysia can take a proactive step in curbing disciplinary issues and nurturing a more emotionally resilient generation.

This effort must also go beyond access. It requires creating a culture of support. Mental health education should be embedded into school curricula, whether delivered physically or online, to equip students with emotional literacy from an early age.

Students should be encouraged to speak up and seek help without fear of stigma, fostering a safe and inclusive environment.

Teachers must be trained to recognise signs of emotional distress, with webinars and digital modules promoting awareness and accessibility.

Equally important, parents must be empowered with online resources and workshops focused on adolescent mental health, helping them navigate challenges at home.

When all stakeholders are supported through consistent digital engagement, Malaysia can build a sustainable framework for mental well-being that reaches every corner of society.

The Kajang incident is a wake-up call. It is not just about discipline but about the urgent need to address mental health in schools.

By leveraging Malaysia’s growing network of online support services,

we can empower students, parents and teachers to navigate emotional challenges more effectively.

Seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a step towards healing, understanding and building a safer, more compassionate learning environment for all.

Puteri Sofia Amirnuddin is the acting head of Innovation and Learning Experience at Taylor’s University, where she leads transformative initiatives in online learning for students.

