Fungal infections spike linked to nail salon services

PETALING JAYA: Dermatologists are raising the alarm over the rising number of fungal and bacterial infection cases caused by unsanitary treatments at nail salons.

Sultan Idris Shah Hospital internal medicine physician and dermatologis Dr Ishvant Kaur Sidhu said many patients develop onychomycosis (fungal nail infection) and paronychia (bacterial infection) after regular manicures and pedicures.

“Fungal nail infections often go unnoticed because the discolouration starts subtly and is masked by nail polish. Since they don’t initially cause pain or discomfort, people delay treatment until the infection spreads or worsens.”

She highlighted that common mistakes such as wearing closed-toe shoes after pedicures or frequent exposure to damp environments can increase infection risk.

Ishvant said those with diabetes or weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable as their bodies have a reduced ability to fight off infections.

“Diabetes can cause poor blood circulation and nerve damage in the hands and feet, making it harder to detect early signs of infection. A minor fungal or bacterial infection could progress more rapidly and lead to serious complications, such as foot ulcers or cellulitis,” she added.

Similarly, people with conditions that weaken the immune system such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, or those on immunosuppressive medications are at a higher risk of persistent and severe infections that may be harder to treat.

Ishvant warned that gel and acrylic nails can trap moisture, fostering fungal growth, while excessive cuticle trimming creates entry points for infections.

She also cautioned against overusing nail hardeners, as harsh chemicals like formaldehyde can cause brittleness and nail separation.

“It’s best to use them sparingly and choose formaldehyde-free options.”

She said untreated fungal infections could lead to permanent nail damage, deformities or even nail loss if they affect the nail matrix.

“In some cases, the fungus can spread to the skin, causing athlete’s foot, which may lead to bacterial complications like cellulitis.”

To reduce risks, Ishvant urged nail salons to strictly follow hygiene protocols and to sterilise all tools between clients. Foot baths should have disposable liners, and staff should be trained on proper sterilisation to prevent cross-contamination.

Ishvant advised those getting manicures and pedicures to maintain good nail hygiene at home, stressing that keeping nails clean and dry can greatly help prevent infections.

Central Dermatology Specialist Clinic consultant dermatologist Dr Meera Kuppusamy said one patient developed a painful abscess after a manicure at an unhygienic salon, requiring drainage and antibiotics.

“Another woman developed human papillomavirus-related warts on her finger after a manicure, which highlights the importance of strict salon hygiene.”

Meera warned that bacterial infections like cellulitis can spread beyond the nails, while severe onycholysis (separation of the nail from the nail bed) may lead to permanent nail deformity or loss.

She said bacterial infections can appear within 24 to 48 hours, showing symptoms like redness, swelling and pus. However, fungal infections progress slowly over weeks or months, often going unnoticed until they worsen.

“By the time people seek treatment, the infection may already be severe and require extensive care,” she added.

Meera warned that fungal infections often require long-term treatment, which may include oral antifungals, laser therapy or even nail removal.

“Unlike bacterial infections, which would clear up with antibiotics, fungal infections can persist for months if not properly treated, so early detection is key.”

She also warned that DIY manicures pose risks.

“Unsterilised tools and aggressive cuticle trimming at home can lead to infections. Even gel manicures, if improperly removed, can weaken nails, making them vulnerable to fungal growth.”

To minimise risks, Meera and Ishvant recommended clients bring their own tools and ensure their nails are dry before applying polish to reduce the likelihood of infections.