Further investigation on explosion in Ipoh handed over to police - Saarani

IPOH: The state government has handed over investigation into the explosion and tremor incident that occurred on June 18 to the police, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said that so far, initial investigations have been conducted but have not found any specific cause or evidence that can be linked to the incident.

“The investigation is continuing, but has not been found anything specific so we cannot comment further... and (now) the police are conducting the investigation because it is related to state security.

“There is only one agency (conducting the investigation), which is the police. “What the police get is what will be reported to the state,“ he said when met after officiating the 2025 International Culinary Competition at Bulatan Azlan Shah today.

He said the investigation would continue until the cause of the incident was found because it was the second time in Perak, and similar incidents also occurred in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Perak Minerals and Geosciences Department (JMG) director, Nizarulikram Abdul Rahim, in a statement today, said according to his research, mysterious explosions have been reported all over the world for a long time without a definite explanation.

“This sound is described from the sky with a moderate to strong explosion, and sometimes shakes windows and walls of buildings.

“Mysterious explosions in Ipoh have occurred in 2012, 2018, 2024 and most recently on June 18, 2025 at about 10:30 am and have been determined not to be the result of quarrying activities, bomb tests or sonic booms from jet aircraft,“ according to the statement.

He said initial studies by the Perak JMG showed that the area where the public heard the explosion was within the same range, from Chemor, Klebang, Meru in the north to around Tambun and Gunung Rapat, in the south.

“The Perak JMG will continue to conduct studies of the geological sources around Ipoh and so far have not been able to detect the cause,“ according to the statement.

On June 19, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin announced that police would hold discussions with various departments and related agencies soon, to find out the cause of the explosion and tremors.

Earlier, explosions and tremors were reported by the media twice in Perak, on October 21, 2024 and June 18 this year, which allegedly occurred in the areas of Chemor, Chepor, Tasek, Stadium Perak, Meru, Falim, Manjoi and Sungai Siput at about 10 to 11 am.