Future-ready civil service needs leaders with integrity and courage for reform, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said a future-ready civil service requires leaders who act transparently, embrace scrutiny and think beyond electoral cycles.

He said leadership in both politics and the public service must be anchored in moral clarity and the courage to pursue genuine reform.

“Integrity must be the organising principle, because without trust, even the best-designed systems will fail,“ he said when officiating the ASEAN Conference on Future-Ready Public Service here.

Anwar also called for a values-driven and connected public service that integrates technology, integrity and reform to enhance service delivery and efficiency.

“In Malaysia, we have tried to turn these principles into systems. Digital identity is improving secure access to services, while data-driven subsidies are directing support where it matters,“ he said.

The Prime Minister said the energy-transition roadmap is creating new skills and jobs while keeping fiscal footing sound.

He said the next step is to connect these reforms to make government work “as one, not many.”

“Success is measured in time saved, in clarity gained and in the confidence people feel that their data and dignity are protected,“ he said.

While technology such as data analytics and artificial intelligence continues to reshape governance, Anwar said its true purpose is to make life simpler and service more humane.

“The next frontier is interoperability — citizens should share their details once, and government should use them responsibly across agencies,“ he said.

“Each interaction must leave an audit trail that earns, not demands, public trust. Digital government should lighten the citizen’s day, never add to the burden.”

Anwar said ASEAN enters this decade facing major challenges, including trade tensions, rapid technological change, climate crisis and growing calls for transparency.

He noted that although ASEAN remains one of the world’s most stable regions, stability alone will not prepare it for the future.

Anwar said ASEAN, with its 670 million people of diverse languages, cultures and faiths, must evolve into a network of capable and trusted institutions.

“The next phase of ASEAN cooperation will depend on how we modernise the state itself,“ he added.

He stressed that no single country could confront climate shocks, cyber threats or health crises on its own.

He said regional resilience will depend on how effectively systems learn from and support one another.

“Trust, interoperability and capability are the new frontiers of public service. Achieving them requires clear standards, secure and transparent data, and cooperation that bridges both borders and bureaucracies,“ he said. – Bernama