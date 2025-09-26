Gardener loses over RM110,000 in online car purchase scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A gardener lost RM110,840 after falling victim to an online car purchase scam involving a non-existent vehicle, which he discovered via a Facebook advertisement earlier this month.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the incident is believed to have occurred when the 55-year-old man saw an advertisement for a used Toyota Vios priced at 49,000 ringgit.

The victim, agreeing to the purchase, was then asked to make several online payments for deposit, registration, and other supposed purchase processes, bringing the total amount to 110,840 ringgit.

He made 17 transactions to nine different bank accounts since early September according to Yusof in a statement today.

The victim grew suspicious when the price of the car exceeded the advertised amount and soon realised he had been duped.

Yusof added that the victim filed a police report yesterday, and the case is now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He advised the public to verify account numbers before making any transactions to unknown individuals using services like Semak Mule and to download the Whoscall app to help prevent falling prey to scams. – Bernama