KUALA LUMPUR: The initial review by the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) has so far identified 24 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, as eligible for rehabilitation equipment assistance.

PERKESO Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said 46 victims had already been reviewed, while 88 more victims, currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the federal capital and in Serdang, Selayang, Shah Alam, and Klang, Selangor, were still awaiting evaluation.

He added that PERKESO was awaiting official information from the hospitals involved to complete the evaluation process for the victims.

“Victims who require the equipment can apply, and PERKESO will provide appropriate support and rehabilitation treatment,” he told reporters at PERKESO’s Manisnya Syawal programme here today.

A total of 134 victims were injured in the Petronas gas pipeline fire incident that occurred at 8.10 am last Tuesday.

Mohammed Azman said that PERKESO was also ready to assist with the claims process for contributors to the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) and the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) who were injured in the incident.

“PERKESO is always aware of the condition of the victims of this tragedy. The PERKESO Prihatin Squad in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur was at the scene on the day of the incident and visited the victims in the hospital to obtain the latest updates,” he said.

According to Mohammed Azman, PERKESO would collaborate with other agencies under the Social Synergy Programme to ensure the victims received the necessary assistance.