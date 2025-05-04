PETALING JAYA: Following the recent incident at Putra Heights, Gas Malaysia has implemented a gas supply curtailment for several areas in the Klang Valley.

Customers in Shah Alam, Kundang, Petaling Jaya, Teluk Panglima Garang, Pelabuhan Klang, Pulau Indah and surrounding regions are among those affected.

Gas Malaysia said the company is working closely with gas suppliers and relevant authorities to minimise disruptions.

“Affected customers have already been notified, and Gas Malaysia is committed to providing continuous updates as the situation progresses,” it said in a statement.

It added that its pipeline network and gas facilities are secure, with all necessary precautions in place to maintain safety standards.

It said the company’s management has been in communication with stakeholders and is actively monitoring the situation.

The curtailment follows the closure of four city gate stations in the affected area.