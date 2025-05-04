KINABATANGAN: The number of flood victims seeking shelter at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Garam has increased to 131 people from 29 families as of 4 pm today.

This is up from 127 residents earlier this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported that the victims include 35 men, 36 women, 28 boys, and 32 girls.

On April 2, Kinabatangan was declared a flood disaster area following continuous rain and rising river water levels that breached the danger mark.

The floods affected seven villages in the district, about 306 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu. A relief centre has been set up at SK Bukit Garam and has been operational since Wednesday at 6 pm.

In addition, the Secretariat has issued an Evacuation Order under NADMA Directive No. 1, declaring the area a red zone.

This decision was made due to the fast-rising current of the Kinabatangan River, the risk of predators in the floodwaters, the threat of waterborne diseases like leptospirosis, and limited rescue efforts if conditions worsen.

The order also helps security forces monitor the situation more effectively, as the area is now a Public Restricted Zone, requiring residents to evacuate.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that some residents had refused to evacuate, despite the rising water levels.