Putra Heights fire: 42 victims still warded - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: Forty-two of the 145 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, last Tuesday are still receiving treatment at hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement today, MOH said that 24 victims are being treated at MOH facilities, including one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Ampang, while 18 others are at private hospitals.

It said a 65-year-old man remains in the ICU after suffering six per cent partial thickness burns, chemical pneumonitis and type II respiratory failure.

“There are 14 patients at Hospital Putrajaya, including one in the Emergency Department, and four each at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang and Hospital Kuala Lumpur. One patient is being treated at Hospital Ampang and another at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang,” MOH said in its daily update.

The ministry also said that Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) activities have been conducted at two temporary relief centres — Dewan Masjid Putra Heights and Dewan Camelia — as well as at Hospital Putrajaya, with 172 individuals receiving MHPSS interventions.