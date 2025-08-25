Gaza solidarity event in Kuala Lumpur proceeds peacefully with 20,000 attendees

KUALA LUMPUR: The “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” gathering concluded peacefully without any disturbances at Dataran Merdeka.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed that 180 police personnel were deployed to ensure safety throughout the programme.

“So far, we have not received any police reports regarding any incidents,“ he said in a statement.

Fadil estimated that approximately 20,000 people attended the solidarity event tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the programme which marked the culmination of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil was among the distinguished guests present at the event.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa also attended the gathering.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar was present to show support for the cause.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar joined the gathering in solidarity.

Sumud Nusantara director-general Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, who is also the Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer, participated in the event.

Anwar announced during his speech that the MADANI Government had approved an additional 100 million ringgit in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

This allocation reaffirms Malaysia’s continued commitment to supporting Palestinians amid the worsening crisis. – Bernama