Teen’s final video call to father before fatal accident in Rompin

KUANTAN: An eighteen-year-old girl killed in a road accident made a touching video call to her father just one day before the tragic incident.

Siti Auni Syafiqa Sheikh Ali told her father Sheikh Ali Sheikh Mustafa how much she missed him during their final conversation.

She expressed excitement about returning home to Kuantan after attending a wedding feast in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

Sheikh Ali recounted that his daughter was with her thirteen-year-old sister Siti Adawiya Syauqina during the video call.

“The last time I met them was on Thursday before they left for Alor Gajah with their mother,” said the fifty-year-old father.

“On Saturday, we had a video call with my eldest child, who was studying in Tanjung Malim.”

Sheikh Ali shared his daughter’s heartfelt words from their final conversation.

“Siti Auni Syafiqa said, ‘I miss you, Ayah. I can’t wait to come home and hug you.’”

He received the devastating news about his daughter’s death through a phone call yesterday evening.

“Someone called to inform me that Siti Auni Syafiqa was no longer around as she was involved in an accident.”

Those final words have become an everlasting memory for the grieving father.

He remembered his daughter as someone who had always been strong since childhood despite having a heart condition.

“She was always strong, even though since the age of four she had to go back and forth to the National Heart Institute for treatment.”

Sheikh Ali revealed that his daughter had secured another cardiology appointment before the accident.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 5.30 pm along Jalan Bahau-Keratong near Kampung Bukit Serok in Rompin.

Three people including Siti Auni Syafiqa died when their car skidded and collided with a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Four other passengers sustained injuries in the accident that happened during their journey back to Kuantan.

Sheikh Ali confirmed that his younger daughter Siti Adawiya Syauqina suffered serious head and facial injuries.

His forty-six-year-old wife Salmieza Muhamed was not involved in the crash as she was travelling in another vehicle. – Bernama