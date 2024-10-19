Gempur: Government initiative to address leakage of controlled goods, subsidies

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched a new government initiative through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), namely the Movement to Combat Manipulation and Leakages (GEMPUR)

KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated that the initiative, known as KITA GEMPUR, was an acronym representing the involvement of four key sectors: (K) Government Agencies, (I) Industry Players, (T) Governance, and (A) Public Participation.

He explained that the movement aligned with the MADANI government’s emphasis on ensuring that subsidies reached the target groups and preventing leakages, particularly concerning subsidised controlled goods.

“The government also underscores the importance of compliance with business activities according to ethical codes and legislation, addressing issues such as fraud in promotions and e-commerce, as well as tackling cartel activities,“ he said to reporters during the MADANI Rakyat 2024 Sayangi Sabah programme at the Likas Sports Complex here.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, along with Federal and Sabah Cabinet ministers.

Armizan said that monopolies or manipulations by cartels coud disrupt the prices of goods and services for the public in the market. Therefore, KPDN, in collaboration with strategic partners and enforcement agencies, would commit to addressing every consumer complaint.

He noted that consumers also played a role in making complaints and reports through the official KPDN platform, providing complete information for investigations.

He explained that through this movement, KPDN had set up a platform accessible via a QR code that would be displayed in supermarkets, business premises, and petrol stations nationwide.

“Complaints to KPDN can also be submitted via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, through the 24-hour hotline - 03 8882 6088 / 6245, and via the #HapusKartel complaint channel managed by MyCC at http://www.mycc.gov.my/e-aduan,“ he said.