PETALING JAYA: Police successfully crippled a water meter theft syndicate known as “Geng Bob”, which has been active in Kuala Muda, Sungai Petani, for the past six months.

Two individuals, ages 30 and 34, were arrested during a recent raid in the district as a result of the operation, which was carried out in cooperation with Kedah state water supply treatment and distribution company, Syarikat Air Darul Aman (Sada), New Straits Times reported.

According to Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, 45, copper water meter casings that were believed to be owned by Sada were confiscated during the raid.

Additionally, 11.05kg of burnt copper wires with an approximate worth of RM6,000 and a suspect’s car were also seized, he added.

“The losses are not just borne by the victims; the country also suffers as treated water is wasted due to the stolen meter casings,“ he said, adding that the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and had prior drug and criminal records.

Hanyan said the “geng” usually targeted residential areas and operated in early mornings.

In a separate raid, a scrap metal dealer who allegedly bought the stolen goods was detained by police.

“Each metre is worth about RM120, but the suspects received only about RM15 per unit when selling them to scrap dealers,“ Hanyan said.

In order to stop similar thefts, he suggested that people install extra locks on their water meters.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which deals with theft and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both.