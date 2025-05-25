ASEAN-AIPA interface to tackle climate, food security, cross-border crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Climate change, food security and cross-border crime are among key issues to be raised at the 14th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (ASEAN-AIPA Interface), which convenes tomorrow.

AIPA President, who is also Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul, said the resolutions would be tabled before being submitted to the government for feedback and commitment.

“We have agreed that all the concerns brought forward by the parliaments, through their respective speakers, will be presented during tomorrow’s session, where government and parliamentary leaders will meet face to face.

“Climate change is a critical issue. The world must act collectively to address it, and we want the government to take more decisive action,” he told reporters after chairing the ASEAN-AIPA Interface pre-meeting at Parliament today.

Also present at the pre-meeting were AIPA Secretariat Secretary Ar Siti Rozaimeriyanty Abd Rahman, Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, and Alice Lau Kiong Yieng, along with ASEAN parliamentary representatives and more than 50 delegates.

Earlier, delegates visited the Deer Park within the Parliament compound. The deer were a gift from Indonesia’s second president, Suharto, in 1983 — a symbol of the longstanding diplomatic ties among ASEAN nations, particularly between Malaysia and Indonesia, and the strengthening of legislative cooperation across the region.

Delegates also toured the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, before attending an official luncheon.

The ASEAN-AIPA Interface, to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, will serve as a key platform for dialogue between ASEAN heads of state and government and AIPA representatives, including speakers and deputy speakers.

The session is expected to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, under the theme ‘Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and a Sustainable ASEAN’.