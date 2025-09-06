KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have deployed a patrol car with two personnel to escort the hearses of victims in today’s fatal accident at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the initiative was taken to facilitate the journey of all hearses involved, following reports of traffic congestion in Gerik.

“We were informed that traffic in Gerik is slightly congested, so police have dispatched a patrol car from Besut to Gerik to escort the hearses to and from the location.

“In addition, police in Kelantan will also assist with the escort in each district along the route if there are traffic delays,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Khairi also called on the public to cooperate by giving way so that the police escort and hearses can reach their destination without delay.

Fifteen Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students were killed and 17 others seriously injured when the chartered bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a Perodua Alaza along the mountain highway 1 am today.