Gerik crash: Bus mechanically sound, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The initial investigation into the tragic bus crash which claimed 15 lives on the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Gerik, Perak, on June 9, has found no evidence that mechanical failure caused the accident.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that preliminary findings by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) found that the bus’ braking system, including all brake linings and drums across all axles, was in satisfactory condition.

“There was no inconsistency in the brake drums or excessive thinning in the brake linings. There were no signs of mechanical failure in these areas, which could be directly linked to the cause of the accident,” he said in a statement, today.

Loke added that a physical inspection of the tyres showed the tread depth was within acceptable limits, and met the standards set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

He also confirmed that the vehicle’s steering and suspension components were deemed satisfactory.

Loke said that the findings suggest that the accident was more likely caused by other factors, such as human error or road conditions.

He added that appropriate improvement measures would be considered and implemented, based on the final report, to enhance overall road safety.

“The Ministry of Transport would like to emphasise that the safety of road users remains our top priority. Enforcement related to safety standards, driver qualifications, and oversight of transport company operations will continue to be strengthened,” he said.

Loke also conveyed his ministry’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served, and that similar tragedies are prevented in the future.

In the tragic incident, 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students lost their lives when the chartered bus they were travelling in, from Jertih, Terengganu, to the main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned near Tasik Banding in Gerik. The accident also left 33 others injured.