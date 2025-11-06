KUALA LUMPUR: The permit of the bus operator involved in a crash that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students on Monday has been revoked with immediate effect.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the company, based in Kedah, was also found to have leased its permit to a third party in Kelantan for RM500 a month.

“The leasing agreement violated the permit conditions.

“I have instructed the Land Public Transport Agency to revoke the company’s permit immediately upon expiry of the show-cause letter period,” he told a press conference at Angkasapuri today, which was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The tragedy occurred early Monday morning when the bus carrying UPSI students overturned at KM 53 on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak.

The crash also left 33 people injured, including the bus driver and co-pilot, as well as the driver and three passengers of a Perodua Alza, which was involved in the incident.

Loke said preliminary investigations also revealed that the bus operator had failed to activate the vehicle’s Global Positioning System (GPS).

“When we requested the GPS report, the company failed to provide it, as the system had not been activated. This is a serious breach.

“As such, the bus operator’s permit or operating licence has been revoked with no right to appeal,” he said.

On the bus driver’s claim that the crash was caused by brake failure, Loke said a full forensic investigation would be conducted.

“Dashcam footage clearly shows the bus overtaking at high speed before veering off the road. The driver’s claim will be reviewed to assist police in further action,” he added.