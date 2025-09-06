GERIK: “Wan Nur Suhaila cooked mi celup for our entire family last night,” recalled Wan Muhammad Sham Wan Muhammad, 31, fighting back tears as he remembered his sister’s final act of love before tragedy struck.

His sister, Wan Nur Suhaila, 22, a fourth-semester literature student at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), was among 15 people killed in a horrific bus crash on the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik, near Tasik Banding, early this morning.

The accident, involving a bus carrying UPSI students and another vehicle, has sent shockwaves across the country, shattering the dreams of a young woman described by her brother as cheerful and friendly.

“She was the sixth of nine siblings. All of us were home to celebrate Aidiladha together. She showed no unusual behaviour and even cooked for us before returning to Tanjung Malim. We had no idea it would be our last meal together,” he said when met at the Forensic Unit of Gerik Hospital.

Wan Muhammad Sham said their mother alerted the family about the crash at around 3.30 am, prompting them to rush to Gerik Hospital, only to be met with devastating news.

Meanwhile, another UPSI student, Nur Irdina Huri, 22, who survived the crash, recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the accident.

A student of early childhood education, she said the bus was descending a hilly stretch when it began to emit a burning smell, swayed uncontrollably, and appeared to be speeding.

“I wasn’t asleep at the time. It all happened so fast. I managed to escape through a small hole in the bus, but it was too dark - I couldn’t help my friends who were calling for help,” she said.

Nur Irdina sustained injuries to her waist and a sprained ankle.

Earlier, the Hulu Perak District Operations Control Centre (PKOD) of the Civil Defence Force (APM) confirmed that 15 individuals died in the crash. The emergency call from Gerik Hospital was received at 1.10 am.

As investigations continue, families are left grappling with the sudden loss of loved ones, and a university community mourns the loss of its promising students.