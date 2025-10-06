JERTIH: The remains of Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad and Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, who were killed in the crash on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak, early Monday morning, were laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

A light drizzle accompanied the burial of Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad, 22, at the Kampung Amer Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Raja, Besut, at 11.37 pm last night.

Earlier, the van carrying her body from Gerik Hospital arrived in Kampung Amer at 10.50 pm. The funeral prayers were held at Masjid Al-Mukhlisin and attended by over 500 people, including close family members, villagers and friends.

Meanwhile, the remains of Muhammad Adib Hazim, 21, were buried at the Kampung Pasir Badak Muslim Cemetery in Hulu Besut at 12.15 am.

Funeral prayers were first held at Masjid Hadhari in Jertih, followed by a second prayer at the Kampung Pasir Badak surau at 11.20 pm.

The burial of the Bachelor of Education (Malay Language) student was attended by about 200 people, comprising family and acquaintances.

Muhammad Adib Hazim, the sixth of seven siblings, died while on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the remains of 13 other UPSI students killed in the crash are en route from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh, Perak, to the same mosque for funeral prayers before being laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

The convoy of van hearses carrying the bodies left the HRPB Forensic Department at 8.55 pm and is expected to arrive at Masjid Hadhari in Jertih, Terengganu at 2 am.

In the incident which occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am, 15 UPSI students were killed after the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned following a collision with an MPV on the JRTB near Tasik Banding.

The accident also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and his assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Alza.