Perlis Raja Muda joins 1,800 in Eco Fun Run at Bukit Lagi

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, participated in the seven-kilometre Eco Fun Run at Bukit Lagi geosite today.

The event was held as part of the Healthy Carnival for All, aimed at fostering community health and environmental awareness.

Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and their son Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Al-Haj Jamalullail also took part in the run.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad joined the event, which saw around 1,800 participants.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the run promotes healthy activities while encouraging environmental conservation.

The carnival aligns with the Silver Jubilee celebration of the reign of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

It focuses on the MADANI Afiat initiative and the National Agenda for a Healthy Malaysia (ANMS).

The MOH stated that such programmes strengthen health literacy and community empowerment.

“It is an alternative to engage directly with the community and raise awareness on preventing non-communicable diseases,“ said the MOH.

The event also serves as a platform to promote physical and mental well-being.

The ministry highlighted that the initiative supports Perlis’ health agenda, ‘Perlis Hebat, Sihat Milik Semua’.

Key activities included the Clean Premises Walkabout and the Smoke-Free initiative (BeBAs).

The two-day carnival featured exhibition booths from various government agencies.

The MOH and Perlis Health Department (JKN) reiterated their commitment to accessible health services.

The event was organised by Perlis JKN in collaboration with Yayasan Amal Tengku Hajah Budriah Perlis and the state government. - Bernama