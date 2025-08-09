TM One, Agrobank forge five-year tie-up to accelerate digital transformation in agriculture sector

PETALING JAYA: TM One, the enterprise and public sector business solutions arm of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), has formalised a five-year strategic collaboration with Agrobank to accelerate the digital transformation of Malaysia’s agriculture and agro-based MSME sectors.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to modernise the nation’s agro financial ecosystem through secure, resilient and forward-looking digital infrastructure.

Agrobank said that as a leading financial institution focused on rural and agro-based development, it plays a critical role in empowering farmers, cooperatives and MSMEs. The collaboration with TM One strengthens this mandate through the deployment of advanced connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and managed ICT services across Agrobank’s nationwide network.

TM One executive vice-president Shazurawati Abd Karim said, “This partnership represents a strategic, co-creative alliance to digitally empower Malaysia’s agro community. It aligns with key national priorities such as the National Agrofood Policy and Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, advancing goals around rural digital inclusion, food security, and sustainable agricultural innovation.”

She added that they are proud to work alongside Agrobank to unlock the long-term impact to this critical industry, leveraging digital solutions that enable financial inclusion, operational resilience and sustainable growth.

“This is a pivotal part of TM’s Digital Powerhouse 2030 commitment to pioneer digital growth through technology leadership, shaping future-ready industries and creating inclusive digital progress for all Malaysians,” she said.

According to Agrobank group president and CEO Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin, “We are honoured to collaborate with TM One in driving the digital transformation of Malaysia’s agro and rural sectors. This strategic partnership reflects Agrobank’s unwavering commitment to embracing innovation and technology as key enablers in enhancing the efficiency, accessibility and inclusivity of our financial services. With TM One’s proven capabilities, we are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our service delivery and empower agropreneurs nationwide through advanced digital infrastructure.”

He added that the agriculture sector, once regarded as traditional, is now evolving rapidly in tandem with digital progress.

“The integration of digital solutions demonstrates that agro-based industries are no longer left behind. As a key financier for sectors contributing to national food security, Agrobank is committed to empowering all key players in the industry including farmers and agropreneurs to thrive in a technology-driven economy. This partnership not only reaffirms our role as a development-focused institution but also reflects our readiness to support a future-proof agro ecosystem,” he said.

The partnership will include the delivery of a comprehensive suite of TM One’s managed secured Software-Defined Wide Area Network services to Agrobank nationwide. These initiatives will enhance Agrobank’s operational resilience, network performance, and cybersecurity posture. Broadly, the collaboration will focus on leveraging TM One’s capabilities to provide secure, robust and scalable connectivity, especially in urban, rural and semi-urban areas to serve Agrobank and its customer base.

Through the collaboration, TM One and Agrobank are enabling financial services, agriculture and digital infrastructure to converge seamlessly, shaping a more inclusive, secure and sustainable future for Malaysia’s agro-economy.