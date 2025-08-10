Sejati MADANI project boosts Gua Musang economy with cucumber farming

GUA MUSANG: The government has allocated RM100,000 under the ‘Program Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI’ (SejaTi MADANI) to assist the Kampung Batu Papan community in increasing their income through a hanging fertigation cucumber cultivation project.

Kampung Batu Papan Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) Chairman, Mohd Iskandar Abu Bakar, said the project, which began last August, is now in its third season and has sold over 15 tonnes of cucumbers.

He said RM80,000 of the allocation was utilised for the fertigation project, including land rental, equipment purchase, and working capital, while the remaining RM20,000 was allocated for a recycling project in the village.

“This fertigation planting only takes 45 days for each season before the produce can be harvested. The period begins with sowing seeds in 2,000 polybags until the cucumbers mature and are ready for the market,“ he told reporters in Kampung Batu Papan today.

Meanwhile, Kampung Batu Papan Cucumber Fertigation Project Manager Muhammad Farid Abdul Hadi, 37, said the harvest is sold to wholesalers and at three supermarkets in Gua Musang, Kuala Lipis, and Raub, Pahang, at RM1.50 per kilogram.

“The third season began on June 16 and is now in its third week of harvesting and sales. So far, about 4,000 kilograms of cucumbers have been harvested, and we expect yields to exceed 7,000 kilograms for this season,“ he said.

Resident Junainah Saeroni, 45, said the SejaTi MADANI initiative has provided job opportunities and additional income for residents.

“Every day at 5 pm, I, along with three friends, go to the farm to collect the produce and pack the cucumbers for sale. I am grateful to the government for providing this initiative, which helps improve the community’s economy,“ she said. - Bernama