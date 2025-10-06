Gerik Crash: Three more victims laid to rest

JERTIH: Three more Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who were killed in the road crash on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Gerik, Perak, on Monday were laid to rest early today.

The remains of Fatin Nasrien Fadil, 22, were buried at the Kampung Kerandang Cemetery here at 4.10 am.

Around 100 people, including family members, friends, villagers, and Jabi state assemblyman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim—who is also the Terengganu State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman—were present to pay their final respects.

Meanwhile, the remains of Fakhrul Arif Rosdi, 20, and Sufea Adela Maslihaizan, 21, were buried at the Kampung Pasir Akar Muslim Cemetery and the Kampung Gong Penaga Muslim Cemetery, respectively, at about 4.30 am.

Earlier, funeral prayers for Fatin Nasrien, Fakhrul Arif, and Sufea Adela, along with 10 other UPSI students, were held at Masjid Hadhari here after the bodies arrived from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak, at 2.55 am.

It is understood that another eight bodies will also be buried early this morning.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Nurul Fatihah Abu Setaman, 22, and Nurul Izyanti Muhamad Azhar, 21, are scheduled to be buried around 9 am today at the Kampung Gong Duek Cemetery and the cemetery at Jalan Hospital Jerteh, respectively.

The remains of Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad and Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim were laid to rest earlier.

Wan Nur Suhaila was buried at the Kampung Amer Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Raja, Besut, at 11.37 pm last night, while Muhammad Adib was buried at the Kampung Pasir Badak Islamic Cemetery in Hulu Besut at 12.15 am. Both bodies were brought from Gerik Hospital.

In the crash that occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am, 15 UPSI students were killed when a chartered bus travelling from Jertih to Tanjung Malim overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza on the JRTB near Tasik Banding.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and his assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Alza.