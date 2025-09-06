‎IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has assigned a staff member to assist each family of students involved in the tragic accident that claimed 15 lives at KM53 of the East-West Highway, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning.

UPSI vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the initiative was aimed at ensuring those affected by the tragedy received proper support until all related matters were resolved.

“We are providing various assistance, including accommodation for the victims’ families. We will help them in other areas, in any way we can,” he told reporters today in the vicinity of the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

Earlier, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said 13 of the deceased victims were taken to HRPB and another two to Gerik Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, he said it was common practice for students to charter buses to return to campus after the holidays.

At a press conference, Noor Hisam stated that the bus, which was carrying 42 UPSI students, had been chartered by the students themselves from Jerteh, Terengganu, to UPSI’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.