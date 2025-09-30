German dual vocational training boosts Malaysia talent pipeline

GEORGE TOWN: The German Dual Vocational Training programme by the Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry empowers companies to build a robust talent pipeline for sustained growth.

MGCC executive director Hannes Farlock said the initiative bridges the gap between academic knowledge and industry demands in key sectors.

“Our approach produces not just graduates, but career-ready talent with practical, hands-on skills and a strong theoretical foundation,” he stated.

He highlighted Germany’s position as Malaysia’s second-largest foreign direct investment contributor in 2024, recording RM32.2 billion.

Farlock noted Penang’s reputation as the “Silicon Valley of the East” continues to attract German investor interest due to its talent pool.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo said the GDVT initiative reflects the power of collaboration among government, industry and training institutions.

“MGCC’s GDVT programme is more than a training programme,” he added.

The programme has expanded its curriculum since its inception with the Mechatronics Programme in 2015.

It now includes the Industriemeister in Mechatronics and Precision Machining programmes.

Over 200 skilled graduates have been produced in Penang during the past decade, many trained with leading companies.

The anniversary celebration was held at the Penang Skills Development Centre in Bayan Lepas.

It was organised in conjunction with MGCC’s 8th Industry Outlook focused on transforming Malaysia’s workforce ecosystem. – Bernama