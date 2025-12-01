Giant Batu Caves shuts down after 22 years in operation

PETALING JAYA: Giant supermarket located in Batu Caves, Gombak has officially shut down on Saturday (Jan 11) after operating for 22 years since its opening in 2003.

The closure comes after the expiration of Giant’s rental period in Lot 10243, Mukim Batu, measuring 180,000 feet, Sinar Harian reported.

Shoppers were sad with the closure of the supermarket that has opened its doors for over two decades, taking to social media to share their fond memories of the supermarket.

Giant’s operation will reportedly relocate to a new location in Sri Gombak with the existing site set to be replaced by TF Value-Mart.

Previously, TF Value-Mart signed an agreement with real estate owner Crystal Promenade Sdn Bhd in 2023 to take over rental the premises when the joint lease with Giant expired.