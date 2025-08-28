Gig Workers and Urban Renewal Bills set for second reading in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The final day of the current parliamentary sitting will feature significant legislative debates and ministerial questioning on national development matters.

Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) will ask the Prime Minister whether federal infrastructure development projects focus only on certain states while neglecting others.

Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) will inquire about the current number of affordable homes completed under the 12th Malaysia Plan and the percentage of target achieved.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will seek clarification from the Finance Minister on measures addressing leakages in government contracts resulting in billions of ringgit in public fund losses.

Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) will question the Transport Minister about direct economic returns for border states from daily Malaysia-Thailand cross-border trade.

Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) will ask the Higher Education Minister about Universiti Malaya’s Student Affairs Division allegedly interfering with student autonomy.

Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will inquire about the impact of tax revisions on low-income groups and protection measures for B40 and M40 households.

The session will include the second reading of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 and the Urban Renewal Bill 2025.

The Finance Minister will deliver a winding-up speech on the Government Procurement Bill 2025 following yesterday’s debate by 20 Members of Parliament.

This 24-day parliamentary sitting which began on July 21 will adjourn today following these final proceedings. – Bernama