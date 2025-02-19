KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to join the list of countries that have introduced dedicated legislation protecting gig workers should the Gig Workers Bill 2025 be passed this year.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said that only 15 countries have implemented similar laws, and the Bill is expected to provide stronger protection for workers in the sector.

He highlighted four key aspects of the Bill, including the introduction of an official definition for gig workers, which is currently absent from the existing Employment Act.

“This definition will ensure gig workers receive proper protections, similar to those in other sectors. Additionally, the Bill addresses income concerns, particularly in curbing excessive price competition.

“It will also establish a mechanism for resolving disputes between gig workers and platform providers while incorporating safety protections, such as mandatory contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso),” he said.

He was speaking at a town hall session with stakeholders and industry players on the draft Gig Workers Bill 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today.

Sim said that if all parties reach a consensus and no further issues arise, the latest draft of the Bill will be presented to the Cabinet for approval before being tabled in Parliament within the next two weeks.

“This Bill has been under discussion since 2019. I urge all parties—including riders, employers, stakeholders, and Members of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation—to support and work together to realise this new legislation,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the town hall, Sim said he welcomed the involvement of the Employees Provident Fund in the Bill to assist gig workers with their contributions.